Toys ’R’ Us files for bankruptcy protection in US and Canada

Retail giant Toys ’R’ Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada after struggling amid mammoth debts and online competition.

But the group, which has about 1,600 stores worldwide and 64,000 employees, said its stores outside of the US and Canada – including the UK and Europe, as well as around 255 licensed stores and a joint venture in Asia – were not included in the so-called Chapter 11 filing.

• READ MORE: Retail news

Toys ’R’ Us said its stores would operate “as usual” while it looks to restructure a $5.6 billion (£3.6bn) debt mountain.

The New Jersey-based chain has secured more than $3bn in financing from a syndicate of lenders to help keep its stores open.

It comes ahead of the all-important Christmas season, which makes up around 40 per cent of the group’s annual sales.

The filing is the latest example of turmoil in the retail industry as the shift online takes its toll on established players.

• READ MORE: Toys ‘R’ Us could file for bankruptcy in just weeks

Dave Brandon, chairman and chief executive of Toys ’R’ Us, said: “We are confident that we are taking the right steps to ensure that the iconic Toys ’R’ Us and Babies ’R’ Us brands live on for many generations.”

He added: “As the holiday season approaches, our global team members are ready to serve the millions of kids and families who will be shopping with us.”

• READ MORE: Remembering The Jolly Giant: Scotland’s Toys ‘R’ Us

The private equity-owned company sought to assure that it will be working to ensure it is fully stocked and that products are delivered on time.

Toys ’R’ Us has suffered falling like-for-like sales for three quarters in a row and reported a quarterly net loss of $164 million on sales of $2.2bn in June.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook