Toy that introduces kids to coding tipped as top Xmas present

A toy caterpillar that introduces infants to coding and a doll that carries the “authentic smell of a newborn” have been tipped as must-haves under the Christmas tree this year.

A Lego City volcano, Star Wars favourite BB-8 and a selfie stick that let youngsters make and share their own pop videos have also made the list of predicted top toys released by retailer Argos just over six months ahead of the big day.

The Fisher Price motorised Codeapillar, priced at £49.99 and designed for three to six-year-olds, can be programmed to move through obstacles, while the £39.99, 18in baby doll from Tiny Treasures is weighted like a real newborn and even smells like one, according to the maker Chad Valley.

Argos chief toy buyer Linzi Walker said: “This year’s list shows just how much toys are evolving,with more sophisticated tech, realistic life-like functions and up-to-date pop culture references.

“We’ve progressed from the toy caterpillar that toddlers could pull across the floor, to one that starts infants on the road to clever coding.”