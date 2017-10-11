The UK’s favourite curry choices revealed

The British public have thrown their support behind the tikka masala, voting it their favourite curry.

With more than 9,000 curry houses throughout the UK, it is understandable that there is national Curry Week, which began on Monday and runs until Sunday.

Wren Kitchens surveyed 2,000 people to find out Britain’s favourites from the curry house. While there has been a rise in improvisation with flavours and dishes the pubcli have stayed true to the classics.

Tikka masala topped the list with 18.5 per cent of the vote, following by the korma (18 per cent) then jalfrezi (7.6 per cent).

To accompany the curry, Brits voted pilau as the best rice dish (44 per cent), while garlic naan was favourite at 35 per cent.