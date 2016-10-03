The Lost Distillery Co finds new home in Ayrshire

The Lost Distillery Company, the boutique Scotch whisky producer, today announced its relocation to Dumfries House, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes.

Producing handcrafted interpretations of famous whiskies from long-closed distilleries across Scotland, the company will now operate from the 2,000‑acre estate in Ayrshire that was saved from falling into disrepair by HRH The Duke of Rothesay in 2007.

The new “brand home” for The Lost Whisky Company will include a Whisky Lounge and VIP Hospitality Bar, with office space for the ten employees who manage the business across 40 markets globally.

Scott Watson and Brian Woods, co-founders of the business, and Kenneth Dunsmuir, deputy executive director of Dumfries House, said strong synergies exist between it and Dumfries House “as both have roots in Ayrshire and are keen to contribute to its economic rejuvenation”. Watson said it was a “perfect platform” for expansion.

