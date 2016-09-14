Tennent’s turns lager into likes with social media courses

Lager giant Tennent’s is to host a series of free social media and PR workshops aimed at the Scottish licensed trade after identifying a crucial need by firms to improve these skills.

The first will take place at Glasgow's Drygate Brewery in October, run by its respective PR and digital agencies Wire and Bright Signals, with a view to nationwide expansion in the coming months.

Carolyn Bishop, digital marketing manager at Tennent’s, said: “As Scotland’s leading brewer & wholesaler to the on trade, our objective is to support pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants in growing their businesses and encourage a thriving industry."

The firm said "hundreds" of licensees responded to its survey, saying they wanted to learn how to make best use of social media and increase PR coverage to help grow their businesses, drive footfall and increase sales.

The study found that almost 20 per cent of licensed premises in Scotland do not use social media and of those that do, over 60 per cent saw their presence on the various available channels as very poor, while more than 80 per cent of businesses who took part indicated that they were taking no steps to secure PR coverage.

Bishop added: "The results of our survey show there is a role for a business like Tennent’s, committed to supporting the on trade, to take the lead in helping Scotland’s licensed trade and make the most of the tools they have available to attract people to their outlets."

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook