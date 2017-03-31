Tennent’s to roll out eco-friendly delivery trucks

Tennent’s iconic red T has ­taken on a greener tinge after the brewer and wholesaler took the wraps off a fleet of lower emission trucks.

The Irish-owned beer ­maker said it had made a “significant” investment in the trucks, which operate new Euro 6 ­diesel engines designed to cut pollutants, improve fuel economy and lower emissions as they travel thousands of miles across Scotland.

The new fleet features the firm’s main brands – Tennent’s, Caledonia Best, Magners, Heverlee, and Menabrea.

