Tennent’s owner wary of Brexit impact as profits fall

The owner of Scotland’s best-selling lager today flagged a ‘volatile’ consumer response to the Brexit vote as it reported a fall in first-half earnings.

Dublin-based C&C Group, which counts Tennent’s and Bulmers cider among its key brands, said operating profits before one-off items dropped 7.9 per cent to €55.1 million (£49.2m) for the six months to the end of August.

Although higher marketing investment took some of the blame for the decline in earnings, the firm also said that the fall in the value of sterling in the wake of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union had knocked profits by €2.8m and made a €24.4m dent in revenues, which came in 8.1 per cent lower at €307.0m.

It added: “We are seeing some volatility in consumer behaviour across our industry as a result of the heightened economic uncertainty following the Brexit vote and subsequent devaluation in sterling.”

Sterling has fallen nearly 20 per cent against the US dollar since the Brexit vote on 23 June.

Chief executive Stephen Glancey said sales of Tennent’s grew by 2 per cent in the first half, with export volumes up by a “pleasing” 50 per cent.

He insisted that the “fundamentals” of C&C’s business in its core Irish and Scottish markets remained strong, adding that the group was “capable of weathering” the political and economic challenges.

Glancey also said that C&C welcomed the recent ruling by the Court of Session to back the Scottish Government’s controversial plans to impose a minimum price of 50p per unit of alcohol, describing it as “one of a range of initiatives to reduce the harmful effects of irresponsible consumption”.

He added: “C&C is a supporter of this initiative and we will work with the relevant authorities in Scotland and Ireland to ensure that we meet our obligations to the consumers and communities we serve.”

