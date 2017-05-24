Ten Scottish brewers cheer supply deals with Asda

Asda is ramping up its craft beer offering across Scottish stores after collaborating with ten breweries.

The supermarket major said it would bring an additional 25 product lines to its shelves, with a collective contract value of about £875,000.

• READ MORE: Gin-makers raise a glass to £800,000 deals with Asda

For five breweries – Alechemy, Bellfield, Black Isle, St Andrews and Tempest – it marks their first listing with Asda after being recruited through the group’s relationship with Craft Beer Clan.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The other five breweries that will see their ranges extended are Deeside Brewery, whose 500ml bottled lager is exclusive to Asda, Belhaven Brewery, Lerwick, Williams Bros and WooHa.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “The craft beer culture continues to grow, and it’s clear customers are trading up to more premium beers, particularly ones which come from local brands.”

Asda said it had set its sights on becoming the “biggest craft beer retailer in the UK”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook