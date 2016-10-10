Ted Baker set to buck retail woes with higher profits

Fashion chain Ted Baker is expected to buck woes among retail rivals when it posts half-year results tomorrow, showing higher profits and sales.

The group, which began life in 1988 with a store in Glasgow, said retail sales rose 10.3 per cent on a constant currency basis in its first quarter, while online transactions rocketed 32.3 per cent and interims are expected to show another robust performance.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are expecting a 13 per cent hike in first half pre-tax profits to £20 million and for retail sales to have risen by 9.3 per cent.

While sales are likely to have slowed a little, it will mark resilient growth amid a torrid past few months for high-street clothing chains.

High street retailers such as Next, John Lewis and House of Fraser have all warned over tough trading conditions in recent weeks amid a shift in consumer spending.

However, analysts said Ted Baker has been outperforming its rivals, with Exane BNP Paribas seeing the firm as having “the ingredients for long-term global success”.

