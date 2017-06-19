Sushi chain Yo! returning to Glasgow with flagship site

Sushi chain Yo! is returning to Glasgow city centre this month with the opening of a flagship branch in West George Street.

The eatery, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year and is known for its conveyor belts delivering food to diners, said the 72-cover restaurant is due to open its doors on 29 June.

An artist's impression of the West George Street branch. Picture: Contributed

Yo! previously had a branch within the city’s House of Fraser department store and has other outlets nearby at the Braehead and Silverburn shopping centres.

The chain also said today that, as of next month, only Scottish salmon will be served at 78 restaurants across the UK, which include sites in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Chief executive Robin Rowland said: “We are thrilled to confirm Yo! is returning to Glasgow city centre.“

“Yo! Glasgow Central will be a fitting statement for a city we have a fantastic history with, and we can’t wait to open our doors to customers on 29 June.”

• Designer goods retailer Flannels has opened an 8,500 square foot branch at Silverburn shopping centre, its first north of the Border.

