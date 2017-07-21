Sun shines for retailers as clothing sales heat up

The UK high street received a welcome boost last month as the generally fine weather gave clothing sales a lift.

The Office for National Statistics said sales rose 0.6 per cent in terms of quantity compared with May, with a quarterly increase of 1.5 per cent.

The growth in the second quarter follows a 1.4 per cent decline in the first, with feedback from retailers suggesting warmer weather and the introduction of summer ranges helped boost clothing sales.

Euan Murray, relationship director, Barclays Corporate, Scotland, said: “After a tricky start to the year, the pickup in sales in June will provide welcome relief for the UK’s retail sector.”

He added: “Good weather early in the season is always a boost for fashion retailers, so they will have been delighted to see the sun shining brightly for much of the country, helping increase footfall and shift summer lines. Lower fuel prices slightly eased the inflationary pressures being faced by British consumers.”

