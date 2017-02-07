Strathmore named as British Athletics water sponsor

Strathmore, the AG Barr-owned water brand, has landed a sponsorship deal to provide bottled water at British Athletics events through to 2019.

The new contract follows a successful year-long partnership and will see Strathmore drinks stations at all British Athletics events, both indoor and outdoor, throughout the next three years.

The first event within the new contract will be the 2017 British Athletics indoor team trials in Sheffield this coming weekend where athletes will be looking to secure places on the British Athletics team for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

Adrian Troy, marketing director for AG Barr, which has seen its sales boosted by sugar-free drinks, said: “Strathmore has a proud association with helping our sporting heroes to stay hydrated and perform to their best ability, and we’re looking forward to being able to play our part in delivering a series of world-class events for spectators.”

