Stewart Brewing toasts deal to supply Majestic Wine

Midlothian-based craft beer producer Stewart Brewing is celebrating a permanent listing on the shelves of retailer Majestic Wine.

The firm, founded in 2004 by husband and wife team Steve and Jo Stewart, will see four of its beers – Black IPA, Embra, Ka Pai and St Giles – stocked in all 14 of the chain’s branches north of the Border.

Jo Stewart said: “We’re delighted to be further expanding where we sell our products and Majestic Wine is a perfect fit for us.”

In 2013, Stewart Brewing – which employs more than 25 people – relocated to a custom-built site at Bilston Glen, on the southern outskirts of Edinburgh, to keep up with growing demand.

