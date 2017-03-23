St Andrews seafood eatery bought by restaurateur’s son

One of St Andrews’ most famous restaurants has been acquired by a 22-year-old entrepreneur.

The Seafood Restaurant, on the town’s Bruce Embankment, has been acquired by marketing and commercial management graduate Stefano Pieraccini.

He will be mentored by his restaurateur father Adrian, who previously owned the Rocca restaurant in the town and also the Rocpool hotel and restaurant in Inverness. Under its new name, Seafood Ristorante, the kitchen will be led by chef Davy Aspin.

• READ MORE: Innis & Gunn launches St Andrews Beer Kitchen

Pieraccini said he was investing more than £100,000 on the rebranding, refurbishment and expansion of the eatery, which will see its number of covers almost double from 44 to 80.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“I have been born and brought up in a family whose entire focus has been on the restaurant trade and from the time I worked in the catering industry as a kitchen porter at the age of 14 I have dreamed of running my own restaurant,” he added.

“I consider myself very lucky to be in charge of a restaurant in such a spectacular location; there are not many places in the world where you can sit in a warm, comfortable restaurant eating oysters while the tides of the North Sea are splashing off the window in front of you.”

Tim Butler, who owned the Seafood Restaurant since 2003 and is selling to focus his attention on expanding his St Andrews Brewing business, said: “I was the same age as Stefano when I opened my first restaurant and I recognise his enthusiasm to build on what has been achieved so far and to take his Seafood Ristorante to new heights.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook