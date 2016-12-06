Spring water start-up Uisge Source wins Russian sales

Drinks start-up Uisge Source, which sells premium waters selected from private springs near distilleries in key Scottish whisky regions, is cheering a year of accelerated growth with its first sales to Russia.

Having recently fulfilled an order of 45,000 bottles destined for Moscow, the Clydebank-based company, set up by whisky industry veteran Graeme Lindsay, has expanded its sales to 15 countries and is set to sell 500,000 bottles next year to a larger global customer base.

Lindsay said: “I’m delighted that the idea of special water for whisky is starting to take off and is finding popularity with whisky enthusiasts.

“I’m grateful to suppliers, staff and customers and everyone else who has helped and supported us over the last two years and I look forward to introducing new products and continued success during 2017 and beyond.”

