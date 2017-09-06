Sports Direct chairman defends use of zero-hour contracts

Sports Direct’s under-fire chairman, Keith Hellawell, has defended the retailer’s decision not to shift temporary staff off zero-hours contracts, saying a “very large proportion” of the workforce wanted flexibility.

The former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar said zero-hours contracts “were a legal form of employment” and staff would not want to join the company if they were unhappy with the working conditions.

Speaking during the annual meeting held at the retailer’s controversial Shirebrook warehouse in Derbyshire, Hellawell also dismissed calls for an independent review of working conditions, claiming that during his 20 years in business he had not seen the benefit of outside consultants.

His comments came ahead of the result from a vote by independent shareholders on whether to reappoint Hellawell, who said at last year’s AGM that he would step down if did receive unanimous support from investors.

He said: “We say causal workers, you say zero-hours contracts. It is still a legal form of employment in this country.

“While that still is a legal form of employment we will choose if we wish to continue with that form of employment. A very large proportion of our workers are happy to maintain that flexibility.”

Hellawell added: “We are constantly looking at ways of keeping our workforce happy.”

Around 15 shareholders attended the retailer’s AGM, which was met with protests outside the venue by the Unite union over working practices for staff.

Richard Greening, chair of the London Borough of Islington pension fund, which owns 21,000 shares, said it was good to see a worker on the board, but called for a “truly independent” review of working conditions and corporate governance.

Sports Direct previously said it would offer guaranteed hours to all staff following a review by its law firm RPC, which it launched in response to claims that “Victorian” style working conditions were rife throughout the firm.

However, Unite claims the retailer has reneged on that promise and is still advertising for casual staff on its jobs website and in store.

On the prospect of an independent review, Hellawell said: “I look always at the outcome of the work that is being done rather than who does it.

“In the past I have had consultants come into an organisation and never been happy that it has been of benefit. We ask the workforce to give us that picture.”

The meeting was also attended by Sports Direct’s worker representative on the board, Alex Balacki, who joined the retailer as a Saturday boy and has risen to store manager after spending 13 years with the organisation.

