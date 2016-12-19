Solar venture sees Mackie’s warm up green credentials

Scotland’s largest privately owned solar farm, the property of ice cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland, is celebrating its first full year of green energy production, creating enough power to make 3.3 million litres of ice cream that stacked up would stretch the height of Ben Nevis about 300 times.

The ten-acre, 7,000-panel site, on the Aberdeenshire family farm near Westertown, has a total installed capacity of 1.8MW, and can create enough electricity to power 485 homes.

Mac Mackie, managing director and one of three sibling owners at the business, which also makes crisps and chocolate, said the development continues the dream of his father Maitland Mackie, the firm’s founder and a passionate environmentalist, for Mackie’s and Scotland to be self-sufficient in renewable energy.

He added: “Thanks to that foresight we now export a surplus of renewable electricity to the grid, a huge step towards our vision to become the greenest company in Britain.”

Lindsey Roberts, senior policy manager at Scottish Renewables, said Mackie's dedication to renewable energy is already evident with its ice cream tubs featuring the wind turbines that have produced power at its farm since 2005.

Robert added: "The addition of a solar farm 12 months ago shows that although Scotland isn’t famous for its sunshine, all forms of renewable energy have their part to play in our energy mix.

"The Mackie's project also demonstrates how well wind and solar power work together, with power now being produced on both sunny, still days and cloudy, overcast ones."

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook