Social gin brand Ginerosity raises glass to Asda sales

Social enterprise gin Ginerosity is toasting the fact that its sales in Asda have helped fund six placements for disadvantaged young adults in the UK.

Its product, distilled by Pickering’s in Edinburgh, is stocked in 12 of the retailer’s stores in Scotland.

Chris Thewlis, co-founding director of Ginerosity, said that within months of launch the gin was being stocked on Asda shelves “and sending six young adults on placements that provide skills, training and personal development to build themselves a better future”.

He added: “We think that’s an incredible achievement for our social enterprise gin and we want to thank all involved in this success story.”

Ginerosity also took part in Asda’s Social Enterprise Supplier Academy, which launched last year in partnership with Social Investment Scotland (SIS). Funded through proceeds of the carrier bag charge, the academy aims to mentor entrepreneurs on working with large retailers, as well as increasing the availability of social enterprise products for ethically-minded customers.

Heather Turnbull, buying manager for Asda Scotland, said: “Ginerosity is a fantastic example of the benefits of working together with innovative social enterprises to make ethical and high-quality products more readily available.

“Our partnership with SIS is providing tangible results and continues to ensure that money generated by customers through the carrier bag charge is responsibly re-invested in charities such as those committed to supporting disadvantaged young adults across the UK.”

