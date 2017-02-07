Social enterprise Heroes Drinks secures Asda listing

A social enterprise spirits company that supports the armed forces by donating at least 20 per cent of profits to military charities has secured the largest ever listing of its kind with a national supermarket chain.

Edinburgh-based Heroes Drinks Company is seeing its vodka rolled out in more than 350 Asda stores across the UK.

The firm was founded by veteran Chris Gillan, pictured above centre with Alastair Davis, chief executive of Social Investment Scotland, and Heather Turnbull, buying manager at Asda.

