Social dining project set to offer Home cooking

Not-for-profit sandwich shop chain Social Bite has joined forces with key names on Scotland’s dining scene to create Home, a new restaurant where diners can support the homeless, set to officially open its doors on Saturday.

Located on Queensferry Street in Edinburgh, it is owned by Social Bite and set to be operated by Dean Gassabi of Maison Bleue restaurants, offering an “Auld Alliance mix of French and Scottish cuisine”.

Diners can donate to enable the homeless to eat at Home one afternoon a week. Names on its board include Michelin-starred chef Martin Wishart, David Wither of Montpelier Group and restaurateur Simon Littlejohn.

Littlejohn’s son, Josh, of Social Bite, told The Scotsman that the model of partnering with a restaurant group could easily be rolled out to other locations.

“The sky’s the limit if it’s successful,” he said. “We see this restaurant as the next evolution of the Social Bite concept.”

