Scotty expands into baking with £150,000 Asda deal

Fruit and vegetables producer Scotty Brand has made its first foray into the bakery market after landing a £150,000 supply deal with Asda.

The supermarket chain will be the exclusive stockist of the Airdrie-based firm’s High Tea Favourites and Scottish Fancies – described as a “unique twist” on the popular French fancy.

Scotty Brand, launched in 1948 by potatoes producer Albert Bartlett, also supplies 28 product lines to Asda, and general manager Richard Allison said the move into baking – through a partnership with Kerrs Bakery in Motherwell – was a “natural next step” for the business.

He added: “We sell over two million packs from our family with Asda every year and through our partnership we have grown, year on year, to become the 15th largest food and drink brand in Scotland and so this new contract couldn’t be a more perfect fit.”

June Rose, buying assistant for Asda Scotland, said: “We’ve worked closely with Scotty Brand for over five years and continued to do so throughout our Supplier Development Academy, which aims to support innovation, growth, retail understanding and commercial and marketing practices.

“Our prosperous relationships with suppliers, and Scotty Brand in particular, allow us to deliver authentic, great tasting Scottish products direct to shelves for customers to enjoy, on a continuing basis.”

• Edinburgh-based porridge maker Stoats has secured a Scottish listing with wholesaler Brakes for its oat bars. The deal will see the firm’s Raspberry & Honey, Apple & Cinnamon, Blueberry & Honey, Fig & Date and Classic Original Porridge Oats Bars distributed by Brakes Scotland to operators across the country for the first time.

Stoats managing director Tony Stone said: “Securing distribution with Brakes is a great milestone for Stoats and further cements our place in the Scottish food industry.”

