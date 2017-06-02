Scots suppliers vie for space on Morrisons shelves

Fifty food and drink firms from across Scotland have been selected to pitch their produce to Morrisons.

The supermarket chain said 140 firms had applied to have their products stocked on its shelves as part of its efforts to boost the home-grown industry, with the most promising suppliers getting the chance to pitch to the group’s buyers, local store staff and customers at two events in Perth and Musselburgh.

Angus Bell, local category manager at Morrisons, said: “Scotland has a long history of great, local food and the producers we’ve seen have been no exception. After seeing the quality of the food here in Scotland this week, we’re keen to put even more food made in the country on our customers’ plates.”

Producers who attended the Perth event included seafood firms Luss and Downies of Whitehills, while Soave’s Ice Cream and Irvings Homestyle Bakery are among those pitching at Musselburgh.

Those who Morrisons believes have the best potential will be invited to a final round at the supermarket’s head office in Bradford.

Meanwhile, eight Scottish social enterprises are in the running to secure a listing with Asda under the second round of its Social Enterprise Supplier Development Academy, which previously helped craft beer brand Brewgooder make its way into stores.

The academy, which will run from Tuesday to Friday next week at Asda’s Leeds headquarters, was developed in partnership with Social Investment Scotland (SIS) and is funded through the proceeds from Asda’s carrier bag charge in Scotland.

Fairtrade football supplier Bala Sport, “snood” maker Squad and food producer Punjabi Junction are among those selected to take part in the scheme.

The others are The Justice Brand, which sells bags and accessories to support women who have been affected by prostitution, human trafficking and sexual abuse, social enterprise gin Ginerosity, beauty products maker MBikudi, gifts firm Silver Stag and heated wearables developer Feel the Warmth.

SIS chief executive Alastair Davis said: “The Academy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these social enterprises to gain invaluable knowledge of the retail market from the best in the business.”

