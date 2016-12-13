Scots food suppliers land £1m contracts with Lidl

Two Scottish food companies have secured contracts worth more than £1 million with supermarket chain Lidl.

Scottish Gourmet is to supply five products – including haggis, neeps and tatties – for the retailer’s ready meal range, McKinlay’s, in a deal worth more than £750,000 to the Biggar-based firm, owned by Browns Food Group.

Operations manager Alison Tweedie said: “Lidl has been a customer of Browns Food Group for many years now and continues to offer new opportunities to grow business together.”

Meanwhile, Cumbernauld-based William Sword, the family-run firm behing the cottish Soup Company, has landed a £250,000 contract to supply Lidl with two varieties.

Joint managing director David Sword said: “We worked closely with Lidl to develop our two top-selling soups – cock-a-leekie and lentil and ham – and are proud to be part of the McKinlay’s range.”

Both companies’ products will be sold across all of Lidl’s 92 stores north of the Border, and the German-owned chain said it continued to seek out fresh suppliers to bolster its range of Scottish-sourced lines.

Paul McQuade, head of buying for Lidl in Scotland, said: “Scottish Gourmet and William Sword are Scottish suppliers who share our passion for providing top-quality Scottish products. Working with the best suppliers in the country is a priority for us and we are continually looking for the best quality Scottish produce at everyday low prices.”

