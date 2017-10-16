Scots brewer turns craft lager into water for thousands

Scottish beer brand Brewgooder and supermarket chain Asda are celebrating the first anniversary of selling the former’s Clean Water Lager having helped bring drinking water to more than 5,000 people in Malawi during that time.

The craft beer label was founded as a social enterprise and donates 100 per cent of its profits to clean water charities around the world. It was developed with the help of Ellon-based BrewDog.

The Clean Water Lager is currently stocked in 375 Asda stores across the UK, and thanks to customer sales over the past year, Brewgooder has been able to supply clean drinking water to more than 5,000 people in Malawi through sales in Asda stores. It has already begun work on increasing this figure to 40,000 over the next six months.

Brewgooder founder Alan Mahon said: "On behalf of all the Brewgooder team, we’d like to say a massive thank you to Asda shoppers and colleagues, who have helped us to supply clean drinking water to more than 5,000 people in Malawi, which is amazing.

"Every time Asda customers buy a Brewgooder beer they are helping to fund clean water drinking projects around the world."