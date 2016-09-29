Scotmid warns of post-Brexit challenges for retail

Co-operative retailer Scotmid today warned of tough times ahead amid rising wage costs and the fallout from the Brexit vote.

The alert came as the Edinburgh-based group, which dates back to 1859, reported flat trading profits of £2 million for the half year ending 30 July, on turnover 2 per cent higher at £185.5m.

Scotmid said the rise in sales came despite a “sluggish” retail market in Scotland and a period of “considerable uncertainty” following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

“As well as the general uncertainties caused by the Brexit referendum, Scotmid’s retail businesses also faced up to the challenge of price deflation, lukewarm consumer sentiment and additional costs from the introduction of the national living wage,” the group said.

Chief executive John Brodie said the firm’s Semichem health and beauty chain turned in a “positive sales performance” in the face of difficult market conditions, helped by rising sales of premium fragrances, while its funerals business performed ahead of expectations.

“However, the last six months has seen the magnification of general market uncertainties both in the lead-up to and after the result of the Brexit referendum and we anticipate that the uncertainty will continue until the shape of the UK’s terms of exit become clear,” Brodie said.

“Consequently, we expect the second half of 2016 to be equally or more challenging with the full cost impact of the national living wage.”

He added: “This will also continue into 2017 when we face further cost increases including the apprenticeship levy. The economy and in particular the unfavourable retail landscape will be a significant ongoing challenge for the society which we will continue to address with our continuous improvement philosophy which has served us well for a number of years.”

