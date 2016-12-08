Scotland seen as a hotspot for retail expansion

Scotland has been identified by the UK’s leading 100 retailers as one of just four regions having potential for more shops, alongside the south-west of England, the west Midlands and London.

Travel hubs are seen as having the best retail growth prospects, said the report, compiled by UK law firm TLT and Conlumino, the global shopping research agency.

READ MORE: Scots retail sales overtake UK following Brexit vote

“Scotland continues to offer great potential for retailers,” said Perran Jervis, a partner at TLT. He cited railway developments like the £41 million Edinburgh Gateway and Dundee’s £38m Waterfront station as likely to attract retail investment.

However, the report cautioned that business rates still remained a “millstone” for the sector.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook