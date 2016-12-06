Scotland’s top-selling food and drink brands revealed

It’s known as Scotland’s other national drink. Now Irn-Bru has been crowned the best-selling Scottish food and drink brand for the second year in a row.

The iconic soft drink, produced by Cumbernauld-based AG Barr, claimed top spot in an industry review compiled by market research organisation Kantar Worldpanel and Scottish Grocer magazine.

The Graham family, owner of the Bridge of Allan-based dairy business that was second in the top 50. Picture: Chris Watt

Graham’s, a family-owned dairy business in Bridge of Allan, was second in the Top 50, while Malcolm Allan, the Falkirk-based wholesale butchers, was third.

The list surveys Scottish producers of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

“Irn-Bru is the one food and drink brand that can seriously challenge the giant beers and spirits lines on sales totals,” Scottish Grocer magazine said in an editorial.

2016 has proved to be exceptionally busy year for AG Barr. It introduced only its third Irn-Bru product, Irn-Bru Xtra, in the summer, following a rebrand of its core Irn-Bru and Irn-Bru Sugar Free lines.

“Core Irn-Bru has had a very strong year,” AG Barr commercial director Jonathan Kemp told the magazine.

“New packaging came in around March and there’s no doubt that really helped the brand.”

Graham’s said it was thrilled to claim second place in the overall list as well as finishing the highest placed food brand.

Marketing director Carol Graham said: “This has also been an important year for connecting with our customers and building the brand as a whole, while keeping our core values of family, farming, provenance, heritage and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Graham’s said more than half of Scotland’s population buys its products. Last year, its dairy sales increased to £86.5m, with pre-tax profit rising to £1.6m.

The top 10:

1. Irn-Bru

2. Graham’s the Family Dairy

3. Malcolm Allan

4. Baxters

5. Bells Pies and Pastry

6. Tunnock’s

7. McIntosh

8. Wiseman

9. Mackie’s

10. Seriously Strong