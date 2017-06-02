Schuh steps out with rise in turnover and profits

Schuh, the Livingston-headquartered footwear retailer, has hailed the success of its children’s business after booking a steady rise in full-year sales and profit.

The firm’s latest results reveal that turnover rose 5.3 per cent to £280.9 million, while pre-tax profit were up by 9.3 per cent to £16.6m. The US-owned firm operates 130 stores in the UK, Ireland and Germany.

“Schuh kids” was singled out as a “big focus” in the period. The group opened two additional stand-alone stores including its first London branch, in Westfield Stratford City, with the other in the Bluewater centre in Kent.

The kids business also expanded with four “hybrid” stores, including one in Aberdeen.

David Gillan-Reid, finance and HR director, said: “We had a more challenging start to the year but trade picked up over Christmas and we finished the year in a good position.”

