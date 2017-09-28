Sarwar family firm sees turnover increase to £234m

United Wholesale, the Glasgow-based cash-and-carry empire, has booked a rise in annual turnover while profits have held steady.

The firm, run by the Sarwar family, said it had continued to invest in IT, infrastructure and personnel, with staff numbers rising by more than 10 per cent to 282.

Turnover increased by £6.8 million to £234m for the year to the end of December, with pre-tax profits virtually unchanged at just over £2m. United – founded by former MP Mohammed Sarwar – said the financial performance was set against a backdrop of a “very competitive market”.

Group operations director Bernie Brandsma said: “Our aim is to help our customers, the independent retailers, to compete with supermarkets, discounters and online suppliers.”

The group had found itself unwitting players in a bitter political row recently after Anas Sarwar - Mohammed’s son - announced his intention to stand for the leadership of Scottish Labour.

Glasgow MSP Anas later relinquished his shares in the firm after he found himself on the defensive over their working practices and pay structure for employees.