Salmon producer reels in higher sales as demand leaps

An Airdrie-based food manufacturer has seen sales of its salmon jump, particularly during the festive season, according to new research.

If every pack of smoked salmon from Scotty Brand sold this year was laid side to side, they would cover the length of the Forth Bridge more than ten times, according to data from the firm and Asda, which have worked in partnership for more than five years.

Richard Allison, general manager of Scotty Brand, said the business “couldn’t have asked for a better achievement. It is a fantastic way to round a busy and successful year off and we hope everyone across Scotland enjoys bringing in the bells with our delicious dish.”

June Rose, fresh buyer for Asda Scotland, said: “Throughout the year, and in particular on the lead-up to the festive season, we’ve seen the popularity of salmon steadily increase.”

Scotty Brand, which was set up in 1948, also recently netted a £150,000 contract to exclusively stock a new range of bakery products in 57 of the supermarket giant’s stores in Scotland.

The firm also supplies the likes of Morrisons, Waitrose, Iceland, Lidl and Wholefoods, and says its salmon is sourced responsibly from farms off the west coast, Hebrides and Shetland.

