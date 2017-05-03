Sainsbury’s warns of tough trading as profits fall

Supermarket group Sainsbury’s has cautioned over “challenging” trading and ongoing price pressures as it posted an 8.2 per cent fall in annual profits.

The chain reported pre-tax profits of £503 million for the year to 11 March, down from £548m the previous year.

Profits fell 1 per cent on an underlying basis to £581m as it sought to keep prices low amid cost pressures from the Brexit-hit pound, which offset a £77m boost from its recently acquired Argos chain.

The group said the market remains “competitive and the impact of cost price pressures remains uncertain”, with like-for-like supermarket sales down 0.6 per cent over the year.

But Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe said its food business remained “resilient in a challenging market”.

He added: “This has been a pivotal year and we have made significant progress delivering and accelerating our strategy.”

Group sales, including VAT, surged 12.7 per cent thanks to a robust contribution over the final six months from the Argos business, which the group bought when it acquired Home Retail for £1.4 billion last year.

Sainsbury’s said it made cost savings of £130m as part of a three-year target to cut £500m by the end of 2017-18. It also outlined aims to slash costs by another £500m in the next three years.

Coupe said the group was “pleased” with its progress so far since snapping up Argos, having already opened 59 Argos Digital stores in its supermarkets, which it said were performing well. It is also ramping up plans to open 250 Argos Digital stores.

