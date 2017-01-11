Sainsbury’s sales edge up amid ‘very competitive’ market

Sainsbury’s saw like-for-like sales edge 0.1 per cent higher over its Christmas quarter, but warned the market remains “very competitive” and the impact of the pound on prices was “uncertain”.

The UK’s second-biggest supermarket chain said it delivered a “good” Christmas performance in the 15 weeks to 7 January, while robust Black Friday trading helped its recent Argos acquisition notch up a 4 per cent hike in like-for-like sales.

The market remains very competitive Mike Coupe

Chief executive Mike Coupe said: “The market remains very competitive and the impact of the devaluation of sterling remains uncertain. However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy.”

The Sainsbury’s performance sees the chain left in the shade by smaller rival Morrisons, which hailed its best Christmas for seven years yesterday after sales surged by 2.9 per cent over the nine weeks to 1 January.

But for Sainsbury’s, it marked its first like-for-like growth in a year and comes as retail experts said the entire sector enjoyed a solid Christmas.

The supermarket enjoyed record trading during the Christmas week, with more than 30 million customer transactions and over £1 billion of sales across the group. Combined sales across both the supermarket and Argos were 1 per cent higher excluding fuel.

Coupe said the Argos sales growth and trading boost seen in combined superstores “reinforced the case” for the acquisition.

Sainsbury’s snapped up Argos owner Home Retail Group last year in a £1.4bn deal. The group said it shifted 500,000 parcels since September and 55,000 in the Christmas week alone as it increased Argos orders online.

