Sainsbury’s pushes button on speedy Argos roll-out

Sainsbury’s is to accelerate the roll-out of Argos stores within its supermarkets, with chief executive Mike Coupe saying that almost every outlet in the country will have either a concession or a click and collect point.

The move is part of integration plans between the two retailers, following the grocery giant’s £1.4 billion takeover of Argos and Habitat owner Home Retail Group.

Coupe said: “Over time, we envisage that there won’t be a single Sainsbury’s shop, with the exception of some very small convenience shops, where you won’t either be able to see an Argos concession or be able to click and collect and pick up your item.”

Sainsbury’s operates more than 600 supermarkets and 77 convenience stores. The grocer plans to open concessions and relocate existing Argos stores within its own network as part of the tie-up.

Argos boss John Rogers said that, overall, there will be a net increase of more than 1,000 retail jobs as a result of the combination.

Sainsbury’s will also increase the number of Argos concessions from 13 to 30 and open five Mini Habitat stores within its supermarkets over the coming months.

The takeover of Home Retail aims to deliver cost savings and give the firm greater firepower to take on the likes of Amazon.

