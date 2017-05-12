Sainsbury’s cuts ribbon on 100th branch in Scotland

Supermarket major Sainsbury’s has opened its 100th store in Scotland, in a move creating 64 jobs.

The outlet, on Gordon Street in Glasgow, was opened by Scottish economy and jobs secretary Keith Brown and Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe.

The grocery giant said it has been serving Scottish customers since 1984 when it opened its first superstore, at the Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh. It now has 35 supermarkets and 65 convenience stores across Scotland and employs more than 9,000 people.

The group employs a further 1,000 or so staff at its Sainsbury’s Bank HQ in Edinburgh and thousands more through the recent acquisition of Argos.

Coupe said: “Our business in Scotland is diverse and growing. We’re looking forward to building on the success of the last three decades.”

Sainsbury’s is looking to open six convenience stores in Scotland over the next 18 months. It will open Argos shops at Hawick, Blackhall in Edinburgh, Hamilton and Dundee in the next few months.

