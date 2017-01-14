Rugby stars Jonny and Richie Gray become Bremont watch ambassadors

Scottish rugby stars and brothers Richie and Jonny Gray have been signed up as ambassadors for British watch brand Bremont.

The Henley-on-Thames-based firm, which was founded in 2002 and runs a facility in Silverstone to manufacture case and movement components, said its maxim of being “tested beyond endurance” provided a natural synergy with the “physical and mental endurance that these rugby stars go through for each match”.

Richie made his international debut in 2010 and his partnership in the second row with brother Jonny is developing into one of the strongest in the game. Richie said: “We are very proud to continue the line of brothers who represent their country. The link to Bremont, a British business built by two brothers, is inspiring for two young brothers early on in our career.”

Bremont co-founder Nick English presented the pair with their timepieces at jeweller Rox’s boutique in Glasgow’s Argyll Arcade. Kyron Keogh, managing director at Rox, which also has stores in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Leeds and Newcastle, said: “Both of the Gray brothers have been tested beyond endurance continuously and have exciting careers ahead of them, making them fantastic ambassadors for the brilliant British brand that is Bremont.”