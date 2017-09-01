Retailers cash in on record Fringe attendance figures

Have your say

Independent retailers have seen a bumper spending boost during this year’s record-breaking Edinburgh Fringe Festival, according to a new study.

Data from retail point-of-sale software firm Vend reveals a 13 per cent increase in the number of sales in August, compared to the previous three-month period.

This year’s record attendee numbers also helped boost overall retail spending during the month by 6 per cent versus August last year.

Vend said the biggest days for spending were 3 and 26 August, as people flooded into the city for the start of the Festival, and to catch the final acts.

Food and drink outlets enjoyed the strongest gains in takings, while gift and novelty stores also performed strongly.

Vaughan Rowsell, founder of Vend, said: “It’s great to see punters heading to Edinburgh for more than just the amazing shows in August – they’re also shopping local and clearly enjoying the local bars and hospitality.

“So if anyone tells you they took it easy while here, well, the data says different.”

Edinburgh Festival Fringe organisers reported a rise in ticket sales of almost 10 per cent this year as it emerged that audience numbers had grown by nearly a million in the space of a decade.

