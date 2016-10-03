Restaurant chain Dishoom to serve up 100 Edinburgh jobs

Bombay-style restaurant chain Dishoom is poised to create 100 jobs in Edinburgh later this year when it opens its first eatery outside London.

The firm, which launched in Covent Garden in 2010, is to set up up shop on St Andrew Square in a listed building that was originally built as a warehouse for Forsyth’s department store.

It will join fellow eateries including New York “steakhouse and lounge concept” STK Rebel and barbecue and lobster shack Big Easy at the £75 million South St Andrew Square development, a joint venture between Standard Life Investments and developer Peveril Securities.

The launch of Dishoom Edinburgh will also mark a return to the city for University of Edinburgh graduate Kavi Thakrar, who co-founded the chain and has the title of “head babu” – a term of respect in South Asia that can also mean a bureaucrat.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Edinburgh – a beautiful city that was my home for several years while I was at university,” Thakrar said.

“And we’re delighted that by doing so, we’re creating 100 new opportunities for people to develop great careers in hospitality.”

