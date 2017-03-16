Rare Japanese whisky collection goes under the hammer

The world’s largest known collection of rare and collectable Karuizawa whisky from Japan will go under the hammer in an online auction held by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

The collection of 290 bottles, built up over the last ten years by a European collector, has an estimated value of more than £500,000.

Karuizawa whisky has become one of the world’s most coveted whiskies since the distillery stopped production in 2000.

Iain McClune, founder and owner of Whisky Auctioneer, said a collection of this size from one of the world’s most collectable distilleries “has never previously been seen at auction, so we’re absolutely thrilled to have fought off some stiff competition to lead the sale.”

Among the lots on offer will be a bottle of Karuizawa 1960, which last sold at auction in Hong Kong for £96,000 in 2015, setting a new record for a Japanese whisky.

Whisky Auctioneer said bidding will open for the 290 lots at 11am on Wednesday 5 April and close at 7pm on Monday 17 April.

