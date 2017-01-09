Quiz cuts a dash with double-digit sales increase

Quiz, the Glasgow-headquartered “fast fashion” brand, has booked a double-digit rise in sales, boosted by strong demand for evening wear and dresses in the run-up to Christmas.

The firm, which employs more than 1,400 people in the UK and Ireland, said total sales across both nations were up 19.2 per cent between 1 October and 31 December, compared to the year before. The period includes the critical Black Friday, party and Christmas trading seasons.

Online retail sales leapt 75 per cent while like-for-like takings from Quiz standalone stores in the UK and Ireland rose 6.7 per cent. The group’s margin over the period remained in-line with the previous year.

The trading update follows the company’s recent filing of its financial results for the year ended 31 March, during which it generated revenues of £87.4 million.

A spokesman said: “The Quiz brand continues to go from strength to strength.”

