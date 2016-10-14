Punch raises glass to revamp of five Central Belt pubs

Pub operator Punch has completed five investments across the Central Belt totalling nearly £1 million, part of its commitment to invest £3m in Scotland and creating more than 30 jobs.

The firm, which has 230 sites across Scotland, spent £145,000 on the refurbishment of the Electric Bar in Motherwell, £120,000 at the Kirkill Bar Cambuslang, £180,000 at The Dundas Grangemouth, £268,000 at The Yeoman Dunfermline and £260,000 at Habbies Bar & Grill in Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire.

READ MORE: Punch Taverns to pour £3m into Scots investment

The group’s operations director, Brian Davidson, said: “This much-needed investment across the Central Belt has ensured that vital community assets will be preserved for the future.”

Research published earlier this year by insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor found that one in five pubs and bars faced “significant financial distress”.

Punch said it was seeking publicans and hoteliers to run refurbished sites in Scotland.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook