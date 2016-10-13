Pubs group Marston’s eyes more growth after strong year

Brewery and pubs group Marston’s has toasted rising food and drink sales as it presses ahead with its expansion plans.

The company, which owns 13 pubs and restaurants in Scotland, said like-for-like sales at its destination and premium pubs division rose 2.3 per cent in the year to 1 October.

The firm, which owns Jennings and Bank’s, also cheered a 13 per cent jump in volumes for its own-brand beers.

Marston’s plans to open 22 new pubs and bars this year and chief executive Ralph Findlay said: “We have a well-developed, strong pipeline of sites to continue our current level of expansion.”

