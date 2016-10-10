Police Scotland warn public over iTunes voucher scam

Police Scotland have issued a warning to Scottish consumers after they received numerous complaints of a scam involving iTunes vouchers.

Scammers are contacting victims, usually elderly or vulnerable people, by telephone and asking them to make payments over the phone for various things but in particular in these most recent cases, to pay the Inland Revenue in relation to unpaid fees and making demand for payment immediately.

Regardless of the reason for payment, the scam follows a certain formula.

The victim receives a call instilling panic and urgency to make a payment to clear the debt by purchasing iTunes Gift Cards from the nearest retailer (convenience store, electronics retailer, etc.).

After the cards have been purchased, the victim is asked to pay the alleged outstanding debt by sharing the 16-digit code on the back of the card with the caller over the phone.

Constable Jim Watson said: “The Inland Revenue would never require any payment by means of ITunes or any other gift cards. If you receive a call making such demands then please hang up and contact the Police.

“It’s important to know that iTunes Gift Cards can ONLY be used to purchase goods and services on the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or for an Apple Music membership.

“If you’re contacted by telephone and approached to use the cards for payment out with the iTunes Store, App Store, iBooks Store, or Apple Music, you are very likely the target of a scam and should immediately report it to your local police.

“Please do not ever provide the numbers on the back of the card to someone you do not know.

“Once those numbers are provided to the scammers, the funds on the card will likely be spent before you are able to contact Apple and cancel the cards.”

