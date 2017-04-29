Paralympian Gordon Reid joins Lookers Audi as brand ambassador

Scots Paralympian Gordon Reid has been signed up as brand ambassador for one of the country’s top car dealerships.

Reid, who is ranked third in the world for singles wheelchair tennis and is a Paralympic gold medallist and double grand slam champion, will take on the role for Lookers Audi in Glasgow. He will work closely with the Hillington Road dealership over the next year on a range of events in the area.

Picking up the keys for an Audi Q5, Reid said: “It is a great privilege to be the brand ambassador for Lookers Audi in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Cameron Wade, franchise director for Lookers Audi, added: “We are hugely excited about this chance to collaborate with a global sports star and we look forward to working together over this busy year ahead and watching his career progress.

“Gordon perfectly captures the sporting pedigree and drive of Audi and our customers.”