Optical Express sharpens focus with marketing hire

Eye care provider Optical Express has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Glasgow-born Steven Taylor as its new marketing director.

Taylor has spent the last seven years at Manchester-based cosmetic surgery group Transform and is returning to his home city after a 25-year absence.

His appointment is the latest high-profile addition to the Optical Express senior team, which also recently welcomed Geraldine Meade, former managing director at Black & Lizars, as professional development director.

Optical Express employs some 2,000 people across more than 150 locations.

