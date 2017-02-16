North Berwick gin makes it a treble at Brit Awards

East Lothian spirits firm NB Gin is preparing for a return appearance at the Brit Awards with special limited edition bottles.

Due to the North Berwick firm’s role as a drinks sponsor at the official awards after party for the third year in a row, top names in music are to be served its gin from bottles hand-etched by a designer from her home studio in East Lothian.

Taking about two hours each, 24 bottles have been customised by Pencaitland-based glassware designer Lydia Macdonald with a Brits-inspired B on the front and a “limited edition” message on the side. A dozen will be served at the party with some set to be given away via social media.

NB Gin co-founder Viv Muir said the venture came about as the firm was very keen to celebrate its continued involvement in the awards “in style” this year. “The limited edition bottles look fabulous and we’re thrilled to be sharing a little bit of our home with all our favourite musicians and friends alike,” she said.

