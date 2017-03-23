Next suffers first fall in profits for eight years

High street giant Next has revealed its first fall in annual profits for eight years as it was hit by sliding sales and warned that 2017 is set to be “another tough year”.

The retailer posted a 3.8 per cent fall in underlying pre-tax profits to £790.2 million for the year to January – the first fall in earnings since 2008-9 at the height of the financial crisis.

The year ahead looks set to be another tough year for Next Lord Wolfson

Next confirmed it had hiked prices by 4 per cent on average for the first half of the year and warned prices would remain under pressure in the second half from rising buying costs caused by the Brexit-hit pound.

Chief executive Lord Wolfson said: “The year ahead looks set to be another tough year for Next. We remain clear on our priorities going forward. We will continue to focus on improving the company’s product, marketing, services, stores and cost control.”

Next saw overall sales fall 0.3 per cent over the year, dragged lower by a 4.6 per cent slump in full-price shop sales. Total retail sales dropped 2.9 per cent to £2.3 billion.

The chain said it was “extremely cautious about the outlook for the year ahead”, with sales in its first quarter likely to be around the “bottom end” of forecasts for a drop of up to 3.5 per cent.

Next reiterated warnings made in January that full-year profits could fall by as much as 14 per cent as it is braced for the impact of its price rises and an ongoing shift in spending away from clothing as well as pressure on wages from Brexit-fuelled inflation.

Lord Wolfson admitted last year’s sales woes were partly down to its product range, with its lines missing the wardrobe staples Next is renowned for, such as easy-to-wear work blouses in a number of colours.

He said: “In focusing so much energy on changing our buying culture, processes and adopting exciting new trends, we have omitted some of our best-selling, heartland product from our ranges.”

The group said it took action in late January to start overhauling its ranges to include more of these items, but the full impact of changes will not be seen until September.

It is also revamping its Next Directory offering, including rolling out a Next Unlimited offer allowing UK customers to pay £20 for a year’s unlimited next-day delivery.

Lord Wolfson said sales will remain under pressure but show some improvements in the second quarter before starting to see a “sea-change” in the final six months. But he added: “It’s going to be a really tough year.”

• Fashion chain Ted Baker has unveiled a rise in full-year sales and profits, helped by continued global expansion and stellar online growth, writes Ravender Sembhy.

Pre-tax profits rose 4.4 per cent to £61.3m in the year to 28 January, while total revenue rose 16.4 per cent, or 10.8 per cent on a constant currency basis, to £531m.

Ted Baker, which began life as a shirt store in Glasgow, opened branches in Beijing and Madrid during the period, but added that it has been impacted by increased levels of promotional activity and a fall in international tourism in the US and Canada.

Chief executive Ray Kelvin said: “We have continued to trade well and develop despite a backdrop of ongoing external challenges across our global markets. This success reflects the strength and appeal of the brand as well as the outstanding quality of our collections.”

In January, Kelvin vowed that shoppers will not be subjected to price hikes this year with the combination of hedging against currency fluctuations and a dollar-denominated income from its US operations helping to mitigate the collapse in sterling following the Brexit vote.

Ahead of last year’s referendum, Ted Baker extended its hedging arrangements to April 2018, giving it an extra breathing space compared to other retailers.

In the UK and Europe, retail sales were up 10.7 per cent to £279.5m, while in the US and Canada they grew 28.3 per cent to £103.4m. Online revenues grew 35.1 per cent to £72.3m.

