New funding helps Run4It race ahead with growth

Specialist sports retailer Run4It is getting into its stride with plans to invest in new stores and an upgraded online platform, writes Scott Reid.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, the firm now has eight stores across Scotland and has set its sights on expanding its high street footprint into the north of England.

Having recently bought and fitted out two new stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the business is using fresh HSBC funding to invest in a new online sales system as annual revenues from internet sales approaches £1 million.

Company director Ian White said: “The key to retail ­success is to be able to balance a high street presence with a ­website that is easy to use and this funding has enabled us to invest in both. We are keen to expand our footprint further afield but we need a website fit for purpose and knowledgeable staff to manage this.”

Run4It, which has scooped several awards, switched full banking facilities to HSBC in April.