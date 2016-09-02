New boss Andrea Pozzi takes the stage at Tennent’s

The Irish owner of Tennent’s lager has appointed a new managing director of the Scottish operation run out of Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow.

Alastair Campbell, in charge since July 2015, has handed over to Andrea Pozzi, currently head of brands at parent C&C Group.

Pozzi, who has been with C&C Group since 2010, will combine his current job with that of running Tennent’s. He said: “I’m proud to take on the role of managing director at Tennent’s – a true Scottish icon since 1556.”

