Morrisons hails ‘improving’ trade after Christmas boost

Supermarket chain Morrisons enjoyed its best performance for seven years over the crucial festive period as it posted a 2.9 per cent surge in like-for-like sales.

The grocer upped its full-year profit outlook after the better-than-expected sales hike for the nine weeks to 1 January, pencilling in underlying pre-tax profits of between £330 million and £340m.

Our customers are responding as we turn this great British business around David Potts

Chief executive David Potts said: “Eighteen months ago I said that this would be a colleague-led turnaround, and our improving performance is entirely due to the continuing hard work of the Morrisons team of food makers and shopkeepers.”

Morrisons’ expected underlying profits for the year to the end of January would mark a significant rise on the £242m posted a year earlier.

The group, which has been seeing a steady recovery in sales thanks to an overhaul being led by Potts, said its online arm contributed 0.6 per cent to the like-for-like sales hike over the nine-week period.

Potts said customers “splashed out” over Christmas, with strong demand for its new premium Best range as they traded up for their festive food.

The retailer saw ongoing falls in food prices during the season as the sector continues to wage a fierce price war, although the pace of declines slowed to 0.2 per cent year-on-year and was flat on the previous three months. Morrisons said any price pressure was also offset by a 5.2 per cent leap in the number of sales through its tills.

Potts said that, while the group remained “firmly in fix mode”, he was “delighted to have found our form”.

He added: “Our customers are responding as we turn this great British business around.”

The figures come after German discount rival Aldi said that total UK sales jumped 15 per cent last month, boosted by strong demand for its premium product lines, adding more pressure to the “big four” grocery chains.

But John Ibbotson, director of consultancy Retail Vision, said that Morrisons’ “exceptional” turnaround was “looking more impressive by the day and the discounters are finally being reeled back in”.

He added: “There’s still work to do and a climate of intense competitiion, food inflation, lower margins and returns on capital means the sales of yesteryear are unlikely, but Morrisons is safely into sustained recovery territory.

“The falling pound may also hurt Morrisons less than its rivals, as a high proportion of its food is produced in the UK.”

Morrisons is the first of the “big four” supermarkets to report for the key trading period, setting the scene for what is expected to have been a impressive Christmas for the entire sector. Sainsbury’s follows with its figures tomorrow, with Tesco reporting on Thursday.

Industry data out separately showed that supermarkets had their best Christmas for four years, with Nielsen reporting a 3.3 per cent surge in sales across the sector over the four weeks to 31 December.

Retail analysts at Bernstein said it was a “great Christmas” for the sector, adding: “This is a very strong result for Morrisons and is the second year in a row of positive like-for-like sales at Christmas, now building growth on growth.”

The chain’s sales rise marks a significant improvement on the 0.2 per cent increase seen the previous Christmas period, while it also comes as a step up on the 1.6 per cent hike reported for its third quarter.

Potts, who took the helm last year following the removal of former boss Dalton Philips, said: “This Christmas we made further improvements to the customer shopping trip.

“We stocked more of what our customers wanted to buy, more tills were open more often, and product availability improved as over half of sales went through our new ordering system.”

Morrisons recently launched an automated ordering system, using sales data to predict stock needs in store across grocery and fresh product ranges.

