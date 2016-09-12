Morrisons announce tie-up with Amazon Lockers

Morrisons is to put hundreds of Amazon Lockers into its stores this year, the supermarket major said at the weekend, in a widening of the grocery tie-up with the US online giant it began rolling out last May.

It will mean that customers of Morrisons, Scotland’s third biggest supermarket business, will be able to pick up their Amazon parcels at the Locker sites while doing their food shop instead of getting them delivered to their home or business address.

Trevor Strain, chief financial officer at the supermarket chain, said: “Many business customers can’t wait at home for their [Amazon] delivery.”

It comes as Morrisons is expected to notch up its third consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth this Thursday as the turnaround under chief executive David Potts bears fruit.

Analysts at Barclays estimate that like-for-like sales have grown 1.1 per cent in Q2, and that underlying interim pre-tax profits have risen from £117 million to £150 million.